3) Future Simple/Present Simple/Present Continuous? 1. I love London. I __________ (probably / go) there next year. 2.Our train __________ (leave) at 4:47. 3. What __________ (wear / you) to the party tonight? 4. This is my last day here. I __________ (go) back to England tomorrow. 5. Hurry up! The conference __________ (begin) in 20 minutes. 6. My horoscope says that I __________ (meet) an old friend this week.
