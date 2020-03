Английский, помогите кто может, пожалуйста! Are the underlined parts of the sentences correct? Correct the ones that are wrong. 1. If they will get married, they’ll probably move to France. 2. If it will make you happy, we’...

Английский язык

Английский, помогите кто может, пожалуйста! Are the underlined parts of the sentences correct? Correct the ones that are wrong. 1. If they will get married, they’ll probably move to France. 2. If it will make you happy, we’ll buy a dishwasher. 3. If you will send me a copy of your previous letter, I will reply immediately. 4. If some extra money will help, take this 200$. 5. If anyone will ask for me, I’ll be in the café. 6. If he will continue to improve, he should be out of hospital next week.

Автор: Гость