6.Complete the sentences. 1) If I go to some distant place for my holiday I’ll go by… 2) If my flight is delayed, …. 3) If I’m late for my flight, … 4) If I want to get a seat in non-smoking area, … 5) If I have antique things with me, … 6) If my luggage is lost, … 7) If I can’t find a person who is meeting me at the airport, …
1) If I go to some distant place for my holiday I’ll go by plane. 2) If my flight is delayed, I'll wait. 3) If I’m late for my flight, I'll have to pay more. 4) If I want to get a seat in non-smoking area, I will tell the officer. 5) If I have antique things with me, I'll declare them. 6) If my luggage is lost, I'll have a compensation. 7) If I can’t find a person who is meeting me at the airport, I'll address the information office.
