A. WHO STOLE WHAT? One evening I 1 home 2 a quiet dark street in a suburb of London. 3_ man stopped me and asked for a lift. I agreed and he got 4 the car beside me. 5 I drove I suddenly remembered 6 headlines I 7 in the popula...
Английский язык
A. WHO STOLE WHAT? One evening I 1 home 2 a quiet dark street in a suburb of London. 3_ man stopped me and asked for a lift. I agreed and he got 4 the car beside me. 5 I drove I suddenly remembered 6 headlines I 7 in the popular newspapers, describing the activities of thieves and murderers. I 8 suspicious of the man sitting 9 . I 10 in my pocket for my gold watch, and, sure enough, the watch 11 ! So the newspapers were right after all! Luckily, I 12 a pistol in the car. It was not loaded, but that did not matter. Stopping the car I quickly 13 the pistol. Pushing the pistol into the man's ribs I 14 give 15 . It was 16 to see the man's reaction. He was a very strange robber! All trembling and shaking, he handed me the watch. "Now, get out, quick!" I ordered. He rushed 17 car and ran like a rabbit. Proud of my presence of mind I drove home. 18 later I was undressing to go to bed and suddenly I 19 my dressing table. What do you think I 20 there? My watch which I 21 to put on! Помогите вставить верные утверждения в пропуске
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
A. who stole what? One evening I was returning home along a quiet dark street in suburb of London.a man stopped me and asked for a ride. I agreed and got 4 cars next to me. 5 I drove I suddenly remembered that I saw the headlines in the popular Newspapers, describing the activities of thieves and murderers. I remembered a suspicious person, sitting next . I kept in my pocket a gold watch, and, of course, the clock came ! So the Newspapers were right in the end! Fortunately, I got the gun in the car. It was not loaded, but it didn't matter. Stopping the car, I quickly reloaded the gun. Shoving a gun in his ribs give me 14 15 . Was 16, to see the man's reaction. It was a very strange robber! All quivering and shaking, he handed me the watch. "Now get out, quickly!"I ordered. He rushed into the distance DLP of the car and ran like a rabbit. Proud of my presence of mind I went home. 18 later I was undressing to go to bed and suddenly nepomeshali my dressing table. What do you think I saw there? My watch that I never wear!
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
Математика
Двое рабочих заработали вместе 190 000тенге.один работал 2 недели, а другой 8 недель. сколько денег заработал каждый , если в день они получают оди...
Математика