A. WHO STOLE WHAT? One evening I 1 home 2 a quiet dark street in a suburb of London. 3_ man stopped me and asked for a lift. I agreed and he got 4 the car beside me. 5 I drove I suddenly remembered 6 headlines I 7 in the popula...

A. who stole what? One evening I was returning home along a quiet dark street in suburb of London.a man stopped me and asked for a ride. I agreed and got 4 cars next to me. 5 I drove I suddenly remembered that I saw the headlines in the popular Newspapers, describing the activities of thieves and murderers. I remembered a suspicious person, sitting next . I kept in my pocket a gold watch, and, of course, the clock came ! So the Newspapers were right in the end! Fortunately, I got the gun in the car. It was not loaded, but it didn't matter. Stopping the car, I quickly reloaded the gun. Shoving a gun in his ribs give me 14 15 . Was 16, to see the man's reaction. It was a very strange robber! All quivering and shaking, he handed me the watch. "Now get out, quickly!"I ordered. He rushed into the distance DLP of the car and ran like a rabbit. Proud of my presence of mind I went home. 18 later I was undressing to go to bed and suddenly nepomeshali my dressing table. What do you think I saw there? My watch that I never wear!