Англ перестроить предложение в to be going to 1.Nick is at the front door. It is locked and he has the keys in his hand. 2.It is a Music lesson and the teacher is playing the piano. His pupils are standing around. 3.The bo...
Английский язык
Англ перестроить предложение в to be going to 1.Nick is at the front door. It is locked and he has the keys in his hand. 2.It is a Music lesson and the teacher is playing the piano. His pupils are standing around. 3.The boy is at the desk. He has coloured pencils and an exercise book. 4. Mr Green and his wife are in a furniture shop. They are looking at the wardrobe and are very interested. They've also got a lot of money.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Nick is going to unlock the door with keys. The pupils are going to play the piano after teacher. The boy is going to paint in the excersice book. Mr Greenband and his wife are going to buy a wardrobe as they have lots of money.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Физика
С высоты 14 метров на песок падает пуля из свинца. На сколько градусов она нагреетс??, если 50% потенциальной энергии пули перейдёт в её внутреннюю...
Русский язык
ОЧЕНЬ ЛЕГКО!помогите пожалуйста Найдите проверочные слова для слов : косогорах,серебристый,,свинцовым,сосновым,вереницей,зарницы,прибрежья,фосфор...
Русский язык