Англ перестроить предложение в to be going to 1.Nick is at the front door. It is locked and he has the keys in his hand. 2.It is a Music lesson and the teacher is playing the piano. His pupils are standing around. 3.The bo...

Английский язык

Англ перестроить предложение в to be going to 1.Nick is at the front door. It is locked and he has the keys in his hand. 2.It is a Music lesson and the teacher is playing the piano. His pupils are standing around. 3.The boy is at the desk. He has coloured pencils and an exercise book. 4. Mr Green and his wife are in a furniture shop. They are looking at the wardrobe and are very interested. They've also got a lot of money.

Автор: Гость