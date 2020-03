Answer the questions. 1) Have you been to Moscow? 2) Have you seen Red Square? 3) Have you travelled a lot this year? 4) Has your father visited the USA?

Английский язык

Answer the questions. 1) Have you been to Moscow? 2) Have you seen Red Square? 3) Have you travelled a lot this year? 4) Has your father visited the USA?

Автор: Гость