Complete the sentences. Use First and Second Conditionals 1.If the weather was fine, ... 2.If i won the first prize in a competition , ... 3.If i met a celebrity , ... 4.If i had enugh time , ... 5.If i were lucky , ... 6.If i went to the camp , ... 7.I would help my friend if ... 8.I would visit my grandparents if ... 9.My parents would give me advice if ... 10.My friend would phome me if ... 11.I would go abroad if ... 12.I would get a bad msrk if ...
I'd go for a walk in the park. I would be so happy. I would ask him to sign his photo for me. I would read more books. I would have the best things in life. I would make a lot friends there. he asked me to. they invited me. I asked them for it. he had problems. I had time and money. I didn't do my homework regularly.
