Complete the sentences. Use past simple or past perfect. 1) When I(meet) John, I(understand) that I(see) him before. 2) When the second group of tourists(arrive) in London, the first group(already leave). 3) They(go) home afte...

1) When I met John, I understood that I had seen him before. 2) When the second group of tourists arrived in London, the first group had already left. 3) They went home after the film had finished. 4) She told us about the places she had seen while was travelling in England. 5) The children went to the skating rink as soon as they had returned from the museum. 6) Mike had played ten games by the end of the season. 7) Sue liked the new game though she had never played it before. 8) By the end of the Olympic Games the national team had won 12 medals.