Английский язык
Complete the sentences. Use the words from the box where necessary 1)It is very hot today .It is twenty-five degrees ... zero . 2)I like it when snow -flakes fall ... the ground . 3)It's difficult to ski ... the temperature of 1 - 2 degrees above zero . 4)Why are you sitting ... the ground? 5) It the temperature of wnenty degrees ... zero usual for Moscow ... winter now? Вот at, in , on ,to ,above ,below .
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Above to at on below/above  in
