Английский язык

Дан текст и вопросы, на какие из них ответы правдивые, а на какие нет? Now this is the first day of school for you. It is the start of eleven years of schooling that all of you are going to have to go through. And six of those years you will spend here at Crunchem Hall where, as you know, your Headmistress is Miss Trunchbull. She likes strict discipline at the school. Never argue with her. Always do as she says. Never answer her back. Don’t forget that Miss Trunchbull deals very strictly with anyone who gets out of line in this school. Have you got the message?” It was the second week of Matilda’s first term when Miss Honey said to the class, “Tomorrow Miss Trunchbull will take over your class for one lesson. The Headmistress is very strict. Make sure your clothes are clean, your faces are clean and your hands are clean. Speak only when she speaks to you. When she asks you a question, stand up before you answer it. And don’t be funny.” 1)Children have to follow some rules at their school. 2) They mustn't argue with Miss Trunchbull. 3)They have to be clean. 4)They have to stand up to answer the question. 5)They mustn't be funny. 6)They can ask Miss Trunchbull questions. 7)Miss Trunchbull is strict with pupils.

