Dear Helen, I (to write) to you from Cambridge. We (to arrive) to London on Tuesday and (to be) in England for five days already. Our hotel (to situate) not far from the city centre. I (to impress) by the beauty of Cambridge. I...

Английский язык

Dear Helen, I (to write) to you from Cambridge. We (to arrive) to London on Tuesday and (to be) in England for five days already. Our hotel (to situate) not far from the city centre. I (to impress) by the beauty of Cambridge. It (to know) as one of the oldest cities of the country. Its University (to found) in the 13th century. I (already to take) a lot of wonderful pictures and (to buy) some souvenirs for you. Tomorrow we (to go) to Manchester. I hope our journey (not to be) very tiring. The weather here (to be) very changeable. It (to rain) 33 for some hours in the morning but now the sun (to shine) and the sky (to be) cloudless. Unfortunately, I can’t describe to you everything I (already to see), but I think we (to have) enough time to discuss my journey when I (to return) home. See you next week! Love, Alice

