Describe the village you have been to in summer, spring, autumn, or winter. Don't forget to use the following words: village, breathe, air, fresh, pleasant, to do a lot of good, smell, to be in blossom, purple, climate, mild, ...
Describe the village you have been to in summer, spring, autumn, or winter. Don't forget to use the following words: village, breathe, air, fresh, pleasant, to do a lot of good, smell, to be in blossom, purple, climate, mild, high, deep, hide, separate, to be situated.
I was in the village in spring . My grandparents lived there. There was very mild climat in the village. It was situated not far from my town . I went there by local bus. What a pleasant time i had there .I breathed with fresh air and went for a walk with my grandparents. It was magically charming the trees were in blossom. I did a lot of good thing there. I helped my grandma about the house , we caught fish in the river with my grandpa. We gathered with their neighbours in the evenings .They sang folk songs and cooked tasty meal. It was the best time i ever spent .
