Describe the village you have been to in summer, spring, autumn, or winter. Don't forget to use the following words: village, breathe, air, fresh, pleasant, to do a lot of good, smell, to be in blossom, purple, climate, mild, ...

I was in the village in spring . My grandparents lived there. There was very mild climat in the village. It was situated not far from my town . I went there by local bus. What a pleasant time i had there .I breathed with fresh air and went for a walk with my grandparents. It was magically charming the trees were in blossom. I did a lot of good thing there. I helped my grandma about the house , we caught fish in the river with my grandpa. We gathered with their neighbours in the evenings .They sang folk songs and cooked tasty meal. It was the best time i ever spent .