Fill in the correct form of the verbs in brackets . 1.Where ... (be) Juan from ? 2.He ... (be) from Spain . 3...(you/like) swimming ? 4.No,I .. (do/not ) 5.Jenny .. ( have/ not) got curly hair . 6.She .. ( have) got straight ha...

Fill in the correct form of the verbs in brackets . 1.Where ... (be) Juan from ? 2.He ... (be) from Spain . 3...(you/like) swimming ? 4.No,I .. (do/not ) 5.Jenny .. ( have/ not) got curly hair . 6.She .. ( have) got straight hair . 7.Helen usually ..( wath ) Tv in the afternoons but Mark ..( listen) to Music . 8.My English teather .. (be) very patient,but my Maths teather ... ( be/not )
1. Where ... (is) Juan from ? 2. He ... (is) from Spain. 3. (Do you like) swimming ? 4. No, I .. (do not ) 5. Jenny .. ( has not) got curly hair . 6. She .. ( has) got straight hair . 7. Helen usually ..( watches ) TV in the afternoons but Mark ..( listens) to music. 8. My English teacher .. (is) very patient,but my Maths teather ... ( is not ).
