Fill in the correct idiom!!! 1. Look what you've done! I would nit like to...........when Mum gets home. 2. "What do you...........?" "I work as a nurse." 3. After the dicorce, they did not talk for months, but now they........

Английский язык

Fill in the correct idiom!!! 1. Look what you've done! I would nit like to...........when Mum gets home. 2. "What do you...........?" "I work as a nurse." 3. After the dicorce, they did not talk for months, but now they................with each other. 4. I don't get paid till Friday, so now I............. 5. Although he.............., he didn't with the race. 6. Could you..............? If you're going out, could you get me some milk? 7. Now's a good time to ask for a rice because the boss.............. 8. I was so shocked by the news that I.............

Автор: Гость