Find the mistakes in the sentences. 1. You work is best! 2. Mary is interesting than Jane 3. Spain is dryer than Britain 4. I am more clever than my brother
Английский язык
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. You work best! 2. With Mary interesting than Jane. 3. In Spain drier than in England 4. I am cleverer than my brother
