Find the mistakes in the sentences. 1. You work is best! 2. Mary is interesting than Jane 3. Spain is dryer than Britain 4. I am more clever than my brother

Английский язык
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
  1. You work best! 2. With Mary interesting than Jane. 3. In Spain drier than in England 4. I am  cleverer than my brother
