From Passive into Active Voice 1. The student was asked to tell the story once again by the teacher. 2. “King Liar” can be successfully performed by a group of amateurs. 3. My paintings will be exhibited at the Picture Galle...

From Passive into Active Voice 1. The student was asked to tell the story once again by the teacher. 2. “King Liar” can be successfully performed by a group of amateurs. 3. My paintings will be exhibited at the Picture Gallery by the sponsor. 4. The child was taken to the circus by his mother. 5. Light and heat are given to us by the Sun. 6. A new system of work is being started by the librarians. 7. My letter was answered by my sister at once. 8. The invitation will be sent by them tomorrow. 9. The doctor must be sent for at once by her. 10. The newspapers have already been looked through by me. 11. The papers were just s signed by the dean. 12. The problem is being discussed by the students now. 13. The door must be kept shut by them.
1. The teacher asked the students to tell the story once again. 2. A group of amateurs can perform “King Liar” successfully. 3. The sponsor will exhibit my paintings at the Picture Gallery. 4. A mother took the child to the circus. 5. The Sun gives us light and heat. 6. The librarians are starting a new system of work. 7. My sister answered my letter at once. 8. They will send the invitation tomorrow. 9. She must send for the doctor at once. 10. I have already looked through the newspapers. 11. The dean just signed the papers. 12. The students are discussing the problem now. 13. They must keep the door shut.
