I... anything in my life to be ashamed of... 1) was never done 2) have never done 3) had never done 4) didn't never do You know,... the instructions you gave me rather misleading 1)I've found 2) I had found 3) I have been fo...

Английский язык
I... anything in my life to be ashamed of... 1) was never done 2) have never done 3) had never done 4) didn't never do You know,... the instructions you gave me rather misleading 1)I've found 2) I had found 3) I have been found 4) I am finding Much better results ... by the athlete before he joined our club 1)had shown 2)have shown 3) were being shown 4) had been shown
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
I... anything in my life to be ashamed of...2) have never done You know,... the instructions you gave me rather misleading 1)I've found Much better results ... by the athlete before he joined our club 4) had been shown
