"Is he looking at the elephants or the monkeys" или "he is looking at the elephant or the monkeys"как правильно

Английский язык
"Is he looking at the elephants or the monkeys" или "he is looking at the elephant or the monkeys"как правильно
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Так как это вопрос (судя по or), правильно "Is he looking at the elephants or the monkeys?"
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Алгебра
Решите умоляю , очень срочно ...желательно со всем объяснением и росписями .Спасибо
Ответить
Алгебра
РЕБЯТА ПРОШУ ВАС ПОМОГИТЕ РЕШИТЬ УРАВНЕНИЯ 1)(У+4)-(У-2)=6У 2)3(-2Х+1)-2(Х+13)=7Х-4(1-Х)
Ответить
Алгебра
-3b*b помогите пожалуйсто
Ответить
Английский язык
Переведи You can see these animals in mountainous areas.The males have got big,curly horns on their heads.In the winter,the hair round their neck i...
Ответить
Русский язык
ВЫПИШИТЕ ИЗ ТЕКСТА ЛИТЕРАТУРНЫЕ ПРИЕМЫ,МЕТАФОРЫ. Январь − месяц больших молчаливых снегов. Прилетают они всегда вдруг. Вдруг ночью зашепчутся, за...
Ответить