Английский язык

Используйте нужные местоимения. 1. What’s … phone number? May I phone you? 2. We know … well. They are friends of … 3. Give me … photo and I’ll give you … . 4. She washed … hands and face. 5. We invited Liz to stay with … in … house. 6. That is his book. Give … to him.

