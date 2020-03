IV. Подчеркните в сложноподчиненных предложениях придаточные предложения. 1. If the information had been received in time we would have used it in our calculations. 2. The laboratory is the place where experiments as well as...

Английский язык

IV. Подчеркните в сложноподчиненных предложениях придаточные предложения. 1. If the information had been received in time we would have used it in our calculations. 2. The laboratory is the place where experiments as well as scientific research may be carried out. 3. We knew that this student had taken part in the investigation and had received very interesting results. 4. The heat a body contains is the kinetic energy of its molecules.

