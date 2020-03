Как читается The world is full of animals Some are big and tall Some are strong and dangerous Some are cute and small All creatures are amazing Just like me and you Help protect the animals This is their world, too Ani...

Английский язык

Как читается The world is full of animals Some are big and tall Some are strong and dangerous Some are cute and small All creatures are amazing Just like me and you Help protect the animals This is their world, too Animals are wonderful They’re beautiful to see Help them live a happy life Help them to be free

