Как написать по английски рассказ о своем учебном дне

My daily routine starts pretty early, at 6 a.m. I get up and go outside to do some exercise or ride a bike. When I finish I go home, have a shower and get dressed. My clothes and my bag are always ready from the night before.Then I generally make a cup of coffee, check my e-mail inbox and have a look at the news in the Internet. I eat my breakfast. Sometimes I oversleep and if so – I skip my breakfast and rush to the university. I leave my home at half past 8, take a bus and normally get to the university at 8.50 as there are no traffic jams on my way.The lectures start at 9 in the morning, so I have some time to talk to my fellow-students. I like the atmosphere at my college: the teachers are cool and I meet my friends there. We go for lunch to our university canteen at 2 o’clock. I usually finish my studies at about 4 p.m. Though sometimes we need to stay late to do some laboratory research or work in the library. Then I go home, make myself some dinner, switch my laptop on and surf the net. I do my homework if I didn’t manage to do that during my free periods at the university. I also try to read for a bit every evening. I go to bed at about midnight. That’s my typical day.The best part of my day is the evening when I eat my dinner, watch TV, play computer games or go out with my friends, watch football at a sports bar and just relax after a busy day. That’s my favourite time of the day.