Как правильно? 1)There are two desks next to/on/at the room. 2)There is no pantry on/in/at his flat. 3)There is a nice carpet at/on/in the floor. 4)I share a large room of/from/with my brother: 5)There are many interesting books at/on/in the shelf.
Гость:
There are two desks next in the room. There are is no party on his flat. There is a nice carpet in the floor. I share a large room with my brother. There are many interesting books at the shelf.
