Make the sentences completes 1) but for the rain... 2) but for the late hours... 3)... we would have met our friends at the station 4) ... the result of the work would be much better. 5) but for the text that we have to write t...

Английский язык
Make the sentences completes 1) but for the rain... 2) but for the late hours... 3)... we would have met our friends at the station 4) ... the result of the work would be much better. 5) but for the text that we have to write tomorrow, ... 6)... John would have taken the job. 7) but for her old-fashioned clothes,... 8) but for your friend's advice, ... 9) ... the teacher wouldn't have given Jane a bad mark. 10) ... his story would be a lot longer
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Химия
Срочно А1 укажите формулу кислотного оксила 1)NO 2)P2O5 3)CaO 4)ZnO
Ответить
Русский язык
Гном заменил каждую букву своего имени порядковым номером этой буквы русского ал??авита,получилось 915111
Ответить
Русский язык
Напиши слова во множественном числе . воробей, съёмка, ручей, объедки, изъян, кол, к??лос, подъезд
Ответить
Русский язык
Что значмт морологический разбор и морфермный?
Ответить
Русский язык
Составить по 5 прилагательных и по 5 причастий к каждому из слов: лицо походка воло??ы взгляд нос
Ответить