Make the sentences completes 1) but for the rain... 2) but for the late hours... 3)... we would have met our friends at the station 4) ... the result of the work would be much better. 5) but for the text that we have to write t...

Make the sentences completes 1) but for the rain... 2) but for the late hours... 3)... we would have met our friends at the station 4) ... the result of the work would be much better. 5) but for the text that we have to write tomorrow, ... 6)... John would have taken the job. 7) but for her old-fashioned clothes,... 8) but for your friend's advice, ... 9) ... the teacher wouldn't have given Jane a bad mark. 10) ... his story would be a lot longer

