Make up sentences. 1) other, need, to, people, learn, it, understand, you, to. 2) computer, medical, to, read, a, nurse, literature, must, use, the, in, work. 3) helps, to, English, grow, professionally. 4) learns, new, of, pat...

Английский язык
Make up sentences. 1) other, need, to, people, learn, it, understand, you, to. 2) computer, medical, to, read, a, nurse, literature, must, use, the, in, work. 3) helps, to, English, grow, professionally. 4) learns, new, of, patients, the, treatment, a, methods, of, nurse.
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1 To understand other people you need to learn it. 2 A nurse must use the computer in work to read medical literature. 3 English helps to grow professionally. 4 A nurse learns the new methods of treatment of patients.
