Make up sentences. 1) other, need, to, people, learn, it, understand, you, to. 2) computer, medical, to, read, a, nurse, literature, must, use, the, in, work. 3) helps, to, English, grow, professionally. 4) learns, new, of, pat...

Make up sentences. 1) other, need, to, people, learn, it, understand, you, to. 2) computer, medical, to, read, a, nurse, literature, must, use, the, in, work. 3) helps, to, English, grow, professionally. 4) learns, new, of, patients, the, treatment, a, methods, of, nurse.
1 To understand other people you need to learn it. 2 A nurse must use the computer in work to read medical literature. 3 English helps to grow professionally. 4 A nurse learns the new methods of treatment of patients.
