Make up sentences. 1) other, need, to, people, learn, it, understand, you, to. 2) computer, medical, to, read, a, nurse, literature, must, use, the, in, work. 3) helps, to, English, grow, professionally. 4) learns, new, of, pat...

Английский язык

Make up sentences. 1) other, need, to, people, learn, it, understand, you, to. 2) computer, medical, to, read, a, nurse, literature, must, use, the, in, work. 3) helps, to, English, grow, professionally. 4) learns, new, of, patients, the, treatment, a, methods, of, nurse.

