Match the words in the two columns and complete the sentences (1–10) with the word combinations ... задание на фото. №19. сроч??о
Английский язык
1) go to university 2) grow roses in her garden 3) become a businessman 4) stay at a hotel 5) make a wonferful career 6) live a long life 7) die young 8) read these newspapers and magazines 9) tell me his address
