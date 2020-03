Можете перевести на английский! 1)Если бы я не устала,я бы пошла осматривать город. 2)Мы бы не пошли завтра на этот спектакль,если бы это не была премьера. 3)Если бы я жила не так далеко ,я бы заходила к вам почаще. 4)Если бы о...

Гость: Гость:

1) If I were not tired, I would go sightseeing round the city. 2) We would not go to this performance tomorrow, if it were not a premiere. 3) If I did not live so far away, I would visit you more often. 4) If he spoke louder, the audience would listen to him with great interest. 5) If she had poor memory, she would not remember so manynubmers at a time. 6) I would have nothing against a trip to the Crimea if were not so there now . 7) We all liked his idea of meeting at the beginning of the school year.