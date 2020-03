Найдите эквивалент модального глагола. Обратите внимание на временную форму мо??альных глаголов 1) Dairy cattle, that is, dairy cows provide milk that CAN be used in making various dairy products. 2) One MUST provide far...

Английский язык

Найдите эквивалент модального глагола. Обратите внимание на временную форму мо??альных глаголов 1) Dairy cattle, that is, dairy cows provide milk that CAN be used in making various dairy products. 2) One MUST provide farm animals with proper feeds. 3) The problem of supplying the population with meat is the one that MAY be solved in the near future. 4) During the first days after birth animals are weak and MAY die if proper care is not provided. 5) Cowsheds, sheep-pens, pigsties and poultry houses MUST be comfortable for livestock and workers who take care of the animals. 6) Dairy cows MUST be provided with plenty of bedding, such as clean, dry straw in the barns where they are kept. 7) When not on pasture cows SHOULD take exercise to be in good breeding condition.

