Напишите пожалуйста 20 предложений про животных на английском!)

1. We love animals! 2. Do you like cats? 3. Do you want pets? 4. Have you got any pets? 5. What is your favorite dog? 6. What is your favorite cat? 7. How many hamsters have you got? 8. Liza wants a dog 9. My cousins have got one dog 10. My cat's name is Gary 11. I didn't have any dogs 3 years ago 12. What's your rabbit's name? 13. I haven't got any pets. 14. Do you like my dog? 15. Why do you want a hamster? 16. Dogs are very cute. 17. My friend doesn't like cats 18. My dog hasn't got any pappies. 19. It was my cat's footprints 20. It was just my mouse