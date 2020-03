Напишите соответствующие местоимения пример: The boys are reading THE TEXTS the boys are reading THEM 1.Mrs. Page is telling ANN a story. Mrs Page is telling ... a story. 2.The Adams met THEIR FRIENDS on Saturday. The Ad...

Английский язык

Напишите соответствующие местоимения пример: The boys are reading THE TEXTS the boys are reading THEM 1.Mrs. Page is telling ANN a story. Mrs Page is telling ... a story. 2.The Adams met THEIR FRIENDS on Saturday. The Adams met ... on Saturday. 3.We can learn THE WORDS tomorrow. We can learn ... tomorrow. 4.We shall have A TEST next week. We shall have ... next week. 5.My mother never takes MY SISTER AND ME to her office. My mother never takes................................ to her office. 6.Can you see TOM? Can you see....................................? 7.You can go with KATE AND ME. You can go with.............................. . 8.I don't know HER FRIENDS. I don't know..................................... . 9.I know HIS SISTER. I know......................... . 10.She teaches HER SON. She teaches.......................... .

Автор: Гость