Nick started writing a letter about his holidays but he didn`t finish it. Finsh Nick`s letter. Слова,которые нужно вставить в текст: grandma,Lake,beautiful,go by boat,boating,a lot of fish,enjoys. Текст: Every year our famil...

Nick started writing a letter about his holidays but he didn`t finish it. Finsh Nick`s letter. Слова,которые нужно вставить в текст: grandma,Lake,beautiful,go by boat,boating,a lot of fish,enjoys. Текст: Every year our family goes on holiday to Michigan. My___________lives there. We stay near Spider Lake. It is my favourite place. Sometimes we go to___________Michigan. It is huge.First we go by car and then we______________. But i enjoy____________on Spider Lake. The lake is____________and i fish a lot. I usually catch____________. My dad____________fishing there, too.

