Английский язык

Нужно вставить слова в текст, слова не должны повторятся. Every /especially/ picturesque/ reduced/ leisure/ internationa/l private /colour/ elegant/ historic. Choose from over 50 hotels in__ towns and__ countryside. Families are __welcome -most children stay at a__ rate and some even stay FREE. Each bedroom has a __ bathroom, __TV. Radio, telephone, and a hair-drier. In__ bedroom you will find a courtesy tray with facilities for making tea and coffee. Many hotels have__ centres with sauna, minibar, gymnasium, jacuzzi and solarium, along with a light refreshment lounge. They may also offer golf, tennis, swimming and much more. Of course every hotel has a superb bar and restaurant facilities-__dining rooms and__ cuisine.

