Английский язык

Open the brackets and put the verbs into Present Perfect or Past Simple. My best friend is called Alison. We 1)__________(to know) each other since we 2)__________ (to be) five years old. We 3)___________ (already / to share) many problems and troubles, but we 4)_____________ (also / to enjoy) good times together and 5)__________ (to spend) many hours laughing together. We 6)___________ (to live) next door to each other before Alison 7) __________(to move) to London. I 8)___________ (to visit) her many times since then. She 9)_____________(just / to buy) a new house but I 10)____________ (not / to see) it yet.

