Определите в каждом из предложений видо-временную форму глагола сказуемого. 1.​ Law protects and directs the actions of all people equally. 2.​ Most cases — and some of the best-known — that come before the Supreme Court inv...

Английский язык

Определите в каждом из предложений видо-временную форму глагола сказуемого. 1.​ Law protects and directs the actions of all people equally. 2.​ Most cases — and some of the best-known — that come before the Supreme Court involve charges that individual rights or freedoms have been violated. 3.​ Whatever is done to try to decrease criminal activity, it will be done within the strict rules provided by the Constitution and watched over carefully by the system of courts, which has the Supreme Court as its head. 4.​ A charge was made that a state government agency was breaking the law. 5.​ He had been reading law books in the prison library, so he wrote to the Supreme Court, saying he had been denied the right to be represented by a lawyer.

