Английский язык
Определите видовременную форму глаголов в предложениях. Hog-breeding Hog-breeding is an important branch of animal husbandry. Hogs produce meat (pork), fat (lard) and skin. They grow and develop more rapidly than any other class of farm animals. The best pork breeds produce meat at 4 to 5 months. That is why during a year one may fatten two generations of hogs. The male pig is called a hog, the female pig is a sow, and the small piglets are often called just pigs. A sow usually produces from 6 to 12 piglets at a litter. The fattening of pigs usually begins from an early stage of growth. Hogs are the most efficient converters of feed into meat among farm animals. It takes about 3,5 pounds of feed to 1 pound of gain. There are about 700 million heads of swine in the world with more than 40% in China alone. Many nutritious products are made from pork - bacon, ham, sausages, canned pork and so on. Hog skins are used for producing leather. There are a number of pure breeds of pigs such as Black Breed, White Breed and others. The hog fits especially well on dairy farms where there is plenty of milk, butter milk and whey. Dairy by-products, small potatoes and many other household wastes
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Hog-breeding is (pres simp) an important branch of animal husbandry. Hogs produce (pres simp) meat (pork), fat (lard) and skin. They grow (pres simp) and develop (pres simp) more rapidly than any other class of farm animals. The best pork breeds produce (pres simp) meat at 4 to 5 months. That is (pres simp) why during a year one may (pres simp) fatten two generations of hogs. The male pig is called (pres simp pass) a hog, the female pig is (pres simp) a sow, and the small piglets are often called (pres simp pass) just pigs. A sow usually produces (pres simp) from 6 to 12 piglets at a litter. The fattening of pigs usually begins (pres simp) from an early stage of growth. Hogs are (pres simp) the most efficient converters of feed into meat among farm animals. It takes (pres simp) about 3,5 pounds of feed to 1 pound of gain. There are (pres simp) about 700 million heads of swine in the world with more than 40% in China alone. Many nutritious products are made (pres simp pass) from pork - bacon, ham, sausages, canned pork and so on. Hog skins are used (pres simp pass) for producing leather. There are (pres simp) a number of pure breeds of pigs such as Black Breed, White Breed and others. The hog fits (pres simp) especially well on dairy farms where there is (pres simp) plenty of milk, butter milk and whey. Dairy by-products, small potatoes and many other household wastes...
