Английский язык

Откройте скобки и поставьте глаголы в правильные временные формы: ⦁ The train _______ at 11:45. (to leave) ⦁ We ________ dinner at a nice restaurant on Saturday. (to have) ⦁ It _______ in the mountains tomorrow evening. (to snow) ⦁ On Sunday at 8 o'clock I __________my friend. (to meet) ⦁ They _________ to London on Friday evening. (to fly) ⦁ Wait! I __________you to the station. (to drive) ⦁ The English lesson _________ at 8:45. (to start) ⦁ I _________ my sister in April. (to see) ⦁ Look at the clouds - it _______ in a few minutes. (to rain) ⦁ Listen! There's someone at the door. I _________ the door for you. (to open) ⦁ As soon as she arrives in Berlin she _______ (give) you a call. ⦁ I'll take this letter to the post office when I _______ (go) into town this afternoon.

Автор: Гость