Английский язык

Paulo is Brazilian, __________? A is he B isn’t he C does he D doesn’t he 41 Ouch! I__________ my finger! A ’m just cutting B had just cut C ’ll just cutD ’ve just cut 42 What’s __________? A your hotel name B your hotel’s name Cname your hotel D the name of your hotel 43 The manager will see you __________ Tuesday morning. A in B on C at D during 44 Next year, I__________ seventeen. A ’ll be B ’m being C be D can be 45 Nicky __________ a film when the fire started. A was watching B is watching C watchesD will watch 46 ‘Have you ever seen an eclipse?’ – ‘No, I __________: A didn’t B don’t C hadn’t D haven’t 47 Nathan is very selfish. He never thinks about __________ people. A every B any C other D some 48 The Mona Lisa __________ by Leonardo da Vinci. A paint B painted C is painted D was painted 49 I’m sorry. Peter isn’t here. He __________ out. A goes B has gone C will go D is going 50 __________ help you to carry your suitcase? A Shall he B Shall they C Shall I D Shall you 51 __________ a lot of rain in Colombia. A It’s B There are C Is D There is 52 Diana hasn’t got __________ money. A any B some C no D many 53 I need __________ milk for my coffee. A some B any C a D an 54 Look! The cat is in the tree. We should __________ it. A help B helping C to help D will help 55 Who __________ your car? A stole B to steal C stolen D steals 56 If you __________ me with my homework, I’ll buy you a burger. A helped B will help C help D helping 57 Alan __________ his dog for three walks a day. A is taking B takes C take D taking 58 Soon cars __________ use petrol. They’ll all be electric. A don’t B can’t haven’t C aren’t D won’t 59 Simon looked at me and __________. A laugh B laughs C laughed D to laugh 60 He’s the best football player in the school. __________ is as good as him. A No one B Nothing C Anyone D Everyone 61 What __________ to do? A are you want B is you want C do you want D does you want 62 Are these __________ books? A yours B you C yourself D your 63 __________ talking, please! A Stopping B Stop C To stop D Stopped 64 What is the __________ mammal in the world? A big B bigger C biggest D most big 65 Can you see __________ people over there? They’re dancing. A them B these C those D that 66 I __________ your jacket is in the sitting room. A think B thought C am thinking D will think 67 __________ a lot of people on this train. A There is B It is C There are D They are 68 My brother can cook very __________, can’t he? A best B well C good D better 69 Do you __________ clean your bedroom at home? A have to B ought to C must D need 70 Is this the boy __________ bike you found? A who B whose C that D which 71 When __________ finish? A did you B you C have you D are you 72 Usually Sue cycles to college but today she __________. A walking B walks C is walking D walk 73 The sign says no parking. You __________ park here. A must B mustn’t C don’t need to D should 74 Write soon and give me all your __________. A information B stories C news D facts 75 What are you doing __________ Sunday afternoon? A in B at C to D on 76 Could you pass me my diary? It’s __________ the desk. A at B on C from D to 77 Everybody says that Rio de Janeiro is very __________. A beauty B beautifully C beautiful D more beautiful 78 Excuse __________, can I order a cheeseburger, please? A you B I C it D me 79 __________ these shoes in size 37, please? A Are you got B Have you got C Do you gotD You got 80 My friend is coming to stay with me __________ two weeks in the summer. A since B until C for D during

