Переведите пожалуйста в КОСВЕННУЮ РЕЧЬ(английский) очень срочно. Young people below the age of 18 do not usually buy newspapers,but they do buy magazines. The favourite magazines of 15-year-olds are shown in the chart. Many m...

Английский язык
Переведите пожалуйста в КОСВЕННУЮ РЕЧЬ(английский) очень срочно. Young people below the age of 18 do not usually buy newspapers,but they do buy magazines. The favourite magazines of 15-year-olds are shown in the chart. Many more girls than boys buy magazines. Their main interests are boys,clothes and make-up. Teenage girls like to read magazines which are for older age group. Just Seventeen is not only the most popular magazines for 15-year-olds, it is alsi popular with 12-year-olds
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Magazines are more often bought then newspapers by young people. (уже в косв).Magazines are more likely to be bought by girls rather than by boys. (на мой взгляд не переводится в косв. речь).Magazines for older age groups are preferred by girls. (не могу точно сказать)
