Переведите, прошу: Я живу в маленьком городе, но здесь много красивых и интересны?? мест. Но мое любимое место находится в лесу. Это Дендропарк. Этот пара расположен на месте где когда-то сгорел лес. Там много разных деревьев ...

I live in a small town, but there are many beautiful and interesting places. But my favorite place is in the woods. This Is The Arboretum. This pair is located on the site where once burned forest. There are many different trees and unusual plants. In the middle of the Park is a gazebo decorated with climbing flowers. I love to go there with a friend. It is a bright and Sunny place. In the Arboretum you can spend time and relax. Ну вроде правильно, с переводчика.