Переведите текст: New Year s day celebrates the beginning of a new year.It s a merry holiday,when people shake hands,kiss,hug,sing and wish "A Happy New Year".People go to parties or get together with their families,neighbours...

Английский язык
Переведите текст: New Year s day celebrates the beginning of a new year.It s a merry holiday,when people shake hands,kiss,hug,sing and wish "A Happy New Year".People go to parties or get together with their families,neighbours or friends and stay up until midnight to see the New Year in
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы):
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Алгебра
1-2sin^2x/2 - sin2x/2sinx упрjстите
Ответить
Русский язык
10 фразеологизмов с числительными от 1 до10
Ответить
Русский язык
На какие вопросы отвечает глагол совет,просьба,приказ?
Ответить
Английский язык
5 класс! нужна помощь Portfolio: Imagine you are a famous action hero. Write your diaiy routine.........
Ответить
Математика
Аня прочитала за 6 мир 4 страницы книги. Сколько страниц она почитает за час?
Ответить