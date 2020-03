Перевести на английский. Я думаю, идеальный гражданин должен уважать взрослых. Он должен помогать и взрослым, и маленьким. Уступать место пожилым и детям с родителями в общественном транспорте. Идеальный гражданин должен стре...

Гость: Гость:

I think the ideal citizen should respect adults. He has to help both adults and small. Gives way to the elderly and children with parents in the public transport. The ideal citizen should be seeking to improve their own state, to be a patriot. He must comply with the laws of their country. Being an educated and honest. I Perfect Citizen? I think good. I do not always abide by these rules, but I try to keep them as far as possible. Thank you for attention.