Помогите написать рассказ о журналисте на английском

Гость: Гость:

- Journalists - which is made and shown on the news about what happened where it happened. They estiot there where fighting, where competitions are held. They take them off the camera and then show on us TV, film about music, about movies. And I also recently filmed as we danced in DC "Chemists" and was shown on TV. Sports also remove any athletes when they hang around and talk about the lives of athletes, as they are doing or what happened to them during the race, while playing football, hockey. In our city there is also a correspondent of the newspaper "the Verge". They tell about the people of our city, about the people of another city, even the people who live on another planet. They have a tough job. It should all the time go somewhere in Moscow. But at the same time and they are interested because it is interesting to watch, as are the athletes, stars.