ПОМОГИТЕ!! Очень прошу люди добрые) Заранее большое спасибо) Write whose coats they are. The red coat is (my), the blue coat is (his), the yellow coat is (her), the black coat is (your). The grey coat and the white coat are (our).
Ответ(ы):
Гость:
My red coat,in his blue coat,her yellow coat,your black coat,in our gray, such as palto and white wool.
