Английский язык

Помогите переделать предложения в правильные?! 1) Who learh new worlds in the evening? 2) When have you visited the museum? 3) I have never seen such a little mice. 4) The book is in the bag; ist` there? 5) Listen! Little Kate sings. 6) Sam has read the story, isn`t he? 7) I don`t drink coffe. 8) She enjoy makirg presents. 9) It`s a better film I have ever seen. 10) They have seen him five minutes ago.

Автор: Гость