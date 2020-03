ПОМОГИТЕ ПЛИЗЗЗЗ.... Solve this chainsword puzzle to find four words. 1. You can write with it but it is not a pen.2.You have five or six of them every day but not on Sunday.3.It is a name of an autumn month 4.It halps you dr...

Английский язык

ПОМОГИТЕ ПЛИЗЗЗЗ.... Solve this chainsword puzzle to find four words. 1. You can write with it but it is not a pen.2.You have five or six of them every day but not on Sunday.3.It is a name of an autumn month 4.It halps you draw lines and underline words

Автор: Гость