Помогите пожалуйста!!!6. Вставьте модальные глаголы may или can . 1. I __ may __ finish the work tomorrow if no one bothers me any more. 2. can____ we come and see you next Sunday at three o'clock in the afternoon? 3. What tim...

Английский язык

Помогите пожалуйста!!!6. Вставьте модальные глаголы may или can . 1. I __ may __ finish the work tomorrow if no one bothers me any more. 2. can____ we come and see you next Sunday at three o'clock in the afternoon? 3. What time is it? — It _may___ be about six o'clock, but I am not sure. 4. Only a person who knows the language very well _may___ answer such a question. 5.Can ____ I come in? 6. Let me look at your exercises. I may____ be able to help you. 7. I _may___ not swim, because until this year the doctor did not allow me to be more than two minutes in the water. But this year he says I __can__ stay in for fifteen minutes if I like, so I am going to learn to swim. 8. Libraries are quite free, and any one who likes __may__ get books there. 9. I _can___ come and see you tomorrow if I have time. 10. Takeyourraincoatwithyou: it _may___ raintoday. Упр. 7. Вставьте модальные глаголы may или can . 1. You ____ come in when you have taken off your boots. 2. Be careful: you ____ spill the milk if you carry it like that. 3. Most children ____ slide on the ice very well. 4. I don't think I ____ be here by eleven o'clock tomorrow, but I ____ be. 5. ____ you see anything in this inky darkness? 6. You ____ go when you have finished your compositions. 7. What shall we do if the train is late? It ____ be late, you know, after the terrible snowstorms we've had. 8. When ____ you come arid see me? — Let me see: I ____ not come tomorrow, for I must be at the meeting, but on Sunday I'll find time. Yes, you ____ expect me on Sunday about three o'clock. Will that be all right?

Автор: Гость