Английский язык

Помогите пожалуйста A. Underline the correct item. 1. He’s been going off/through hard time but hope everything will be fine with him soon. 2. It’s not difficult to learn new words, indeed it’s a cup of tea/piece of cake. 3. Would you like a four-course/four-dishes meal tonight? 4. I’m afraid the soup has gone up/off, don’t eat it. 5. I hate eating out, I prefer a (an) undercooked/home cooked meal. 6 To make the best topping for pizza you have to grate/peel cheese. 7. Please don’t spill the beans/milk and don’t tell my secret to anyone. 8. I love pickled/mashed potatoes, not baked ones. 9. The new clothes shop has a great variety of clothes at very poor/low prices. 10. To make a cake you have to poach/beat eggs. B. Fill in the missing word. There are three words you don’t need. demand side scrambled pinch stock cash fussy nourishing 11. Japanese put different food to the obento, so that their kids weren’t ----- eaters. 12. She loves telling lies, so take her words with a ---- of salt. 13. This dish is very ---- and has a lot of calories. 14. I would like a stake and a ---- salad. 15. This book is in great---- and we have no it on sale at the moment.

