Помогите, пожалуйста, составить английские вопросы к этим предложениям (в скобках указано какие именно): They oppose free trade because they favour self-sufficiency Autarky (общий вопрос). They traditional measure of GDP inco...

Гость: Гость:

Do they oppose free trade because they favour self-sufficiency Autarky? Do they traditional measure of GDP incorporates only those things that are paid for or not paid for? What will increase GDP if people are paid for the clean-up? Much of the damage done to the environment may be a result of externalities , do not it? Car drivers do not have to bear the full cost of making their contribution to global warming , do they?