Помогите пожалуйста вставить прилагательное, в одной из степени сравнения. 1. Winter is the ..... season of the year. 2. July and August are the ..... months of the year. 3. In summer the days are ...... than in autumn. 4. Spri...

Помогите пожалуйста вставить прилагательное, в одной из степени сравнения. 1. Winter is the ..... season of the year. 2. July and August are the ..... months of the year. 3. In summer the days are ...... than in autumn. 4. Spring holidays are ..... than winter holidays. 5. February is the ...... month of the year. 6. Ilike saturday ...... than sunday. 7. Snow is more ...... than rain. 8. The flat of my friend is ...... than ours. 9. The kitchen is the ... room in our flat.
1. Winter is the coldest season of the year. 2. July and August are the hottest months of the year. 3. In summer the days are longer than in autumn. 4. Spring holidays are warmer than winter holidays. 5. February is the shortest month of the year. 6. I like saturday more than sunday. 7. Snow is more beautiful than rain. 8. The flat of my friend is bigger than ours. 9. The kitchen is the most important room in our flat.
