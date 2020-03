Помогите прошу вас пожайлуста

Гость: Гость:

I like travelling because it's enjoyable. You can see many new cities, which are different from our city. You can enjoy delicious food and beautiful views from hotels. I like traveling by plane because it's safe and very fast. From 1 to 12 hours you can move to the furthest continent from you. But sometimes travelling is dangerous because some kind of accidents can happen. Also travelling can be troublesome, because travelling for a long time is exhausting.